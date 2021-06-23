Prabir Adarkar Sells 40,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $69,584,426.71.

On Thursday, May 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 64,118 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.70, for a total transaction of $8,764,930.60.

Shares of DASH traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,083. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.27. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

