Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.31 million.

PRMW opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

