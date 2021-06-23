Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,308 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after acquiring an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $25,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

