Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,552 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

In other news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.75. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.