Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Upland Software by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

