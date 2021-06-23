Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MGY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

