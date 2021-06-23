Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,375,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

