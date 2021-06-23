Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

PFG stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,658. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

