Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,852 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RLAY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 673.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 73,840 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,322,000 after buying an additional 641,756 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

