Proequities Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.58. 4,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,142. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

