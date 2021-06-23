Proequities Inc. Buys 8,820 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 348.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 106,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter.

FEZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. 14,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

