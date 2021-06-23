Proequities Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,647,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after acquiring an additional 186,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 288,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

