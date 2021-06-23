Proequities Inc. Has $851,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,065,000 after buying an additional 540,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 307,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2,732.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 241,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

