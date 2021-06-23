Proequities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Proequities Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

