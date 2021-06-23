Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.94. 2,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,113. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.