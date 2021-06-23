ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.23. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 3,495 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.