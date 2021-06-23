Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PROSY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

