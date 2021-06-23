Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,654,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465,068 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 13.20% of Proto Labs worth $444,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. 13,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.