Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PVBC opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.