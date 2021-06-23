Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,705 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.12% of Mesa Air Group worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 3.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

