Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,850 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.