Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.25 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

