Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366,340 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Crane worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of Crane stock opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.