Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 401,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,244,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

