Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.