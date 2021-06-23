Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $19.25 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.56% of AMERISAFE worth $19,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

