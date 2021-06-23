Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

