Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $901.96 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $903.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $844.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

