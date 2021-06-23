Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $200.42 million and $1.69 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00159638 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.69 or 0.00884759 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.