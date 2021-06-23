Pure Cycle Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 993% compared to the average volume of 55 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

