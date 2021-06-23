PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $52.66

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.66, but opened at $54.99. PureTech Health shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,481.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

