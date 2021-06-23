PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. 16,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,249. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.