Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.24 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Biogen stock opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.