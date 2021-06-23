Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

ORCL stock opened at $78.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

