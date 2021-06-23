Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LCNB in a research note issued on Friday, June 18th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. LCNB has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

