Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE:MGY opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 322,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

