Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Cut by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

