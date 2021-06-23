Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 27,326 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 121.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical accounts for approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 166,669 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,934. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.9844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.