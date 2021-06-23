Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 256.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,808,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

