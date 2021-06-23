Qtron Investments LLC Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 144.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.20. 19,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.02. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

