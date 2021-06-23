Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 16,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

