Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 589 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.61. 16,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

