QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 853.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,543 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after buying an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 281,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

