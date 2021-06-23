Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 5.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.66% of Credit Acceptance worth $39,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,130,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.99. 691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,688. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.05. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.