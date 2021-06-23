Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.82 million.Quantum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-0.000 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $136,517.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 815,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,077.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

