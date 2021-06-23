Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quotient Technology by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock worth $640,631. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.