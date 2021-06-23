Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.52 million-183.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.05 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qutoutiao from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

NASDAQ QTT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.71. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.