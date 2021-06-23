Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 262.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,097 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Radware by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 131.13, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

