Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,619 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.67% of Rapid7 worth $68,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $97.50.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,296 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

