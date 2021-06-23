Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.15 Million

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to post sales of $101.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the highest is $116.80 million. Rattler Midstream reported sales of $88.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $399.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.31 million to $434.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.06 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.